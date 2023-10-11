Live

Cyclist,20, in hospital as A48 SDR Newport remains closed

Emergency
Traffic
Newport
By Lauran O'Toole

  • A cyclist, 20, has been taken to hospital with potentially life changing injuries.
  • Emergency services are dealing with a crash on the A48 SDR from Nash roundabout to Morrisons.
  • Corporation Road to Stephenson Street is also closed.
  • There is queueing traffic on A48 Southern Distributor Road both ways from Corporation Road to Nash Road.
  • The police is advising those travelling to find alternative routes.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos