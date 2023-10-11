- A cyclist, 20, has been taken to hospital with potentially life changing injuries.
- Lliswerry High is not to open until until 11.30 this morning due to the crash on the SDR.
- Emergency services are dealing with a crash on the A48 SDR from Nash roundabout to Morrisons.
- Corporation Road to Stephenson Street is also closed.
- There is queueing traffic on A48 Southern Distributor Road both ways from Corporation Road to Nash Road.
- The police is advising those travelling to find alternative routes.
