DANIEL GOODE, 29, of Afon Terrace, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £650 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Sunnybank Road, Griffithstown, Pontypool on July 5.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

AMANDA ELIZABETH CHESS, 53, of Treowen Road, Treowen, Newbridge must pay £444 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Brynhoward Terrace, Oakdale, Blackwood on March 29.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LIANNE FLETCHER, 30, of Bryngelli Terrace, Abertridwr, Caerphilly must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A468, Rhiwderin, Newport on March 23.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SCOTT BARRETT, 37, of Trinity Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Ty Gwyn Way on March 13.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JODI NICOLE BELCHER, 39, of Castle Wood, Bayfield, Chepstow must pay £351 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A466 on April 5.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KEITH BRADLEY, 74, of Springfield Road, Abergavenny must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 20mph zone on Park Crescent on August 17.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

SUZANNE JANE SAMANTHA NORMAN, 39, of Railway Street, Llanhilleth, Abertillery must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road, Pontypool on April 5.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

RYAN FREDERICK PRICE, 37, of Brangwyn Crescent, Newport must pay £326 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between 23a and Junction 25 on March 16.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.