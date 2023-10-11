Lliswerry High School will not open until 11.30 this morning due to staffing issues and the safety of learners on site, linked to a crash on the SDR.

A cyclist,20, has been taken to hospital with potentially life changing injuries after a crash on the A48 SDR from Nash roundabout to Morrisons.

The road remains closed and Corporation Road to Stephenson Street is also closed.

In a statement the school said 'learners who are unable to get home safely will be kept in school.'

The full statement from Lliswerry High School said: "Unfortunately, we have to delay opening the school until 11.30 this morning due to staffing issues and the safety of learners on site, linked to the traffic incident on the SDR.

"We will update you ASAP of changes. Learners who are unable to get home safely will be kept in school."

The serious crash is affecting all Newport bus services.

School services using Corporation Road and SDR will continue to operate but are severely delayed.

