It is a sobering moment for the UK, the nation that invented railways.

That the decision was inadvertently leaked by a Treasury official walking into Downing Street when a briefing paper they were holding was photographed disclosing a secret meeting between the Prime Minister and Chancellor, three weeks ago, adds to the sense of shambles.

Under the Tories HS2 has become a controversial project for Wales.

Most noticeably that the UK government classify it as an England and Wales project.

Not a single mile of track will sit in Wales.

This classification is a national scandal.

Over the eight years from 2011-12 to 2019-20, Wales received a total of £514m less than it would have if it received it under a population-based share of the UK's rail infrastructure spending.

That is according to calculations by the Wales Governance Centre. About two per cent of Wales’ railways are electrified compared to 41 per cent in England and 25 per cent in Scotland.

Numerous commentators have stated the project should be reclassified as an England-only project and have called for devolution of rail infrastructure planning and funding in Wales.

In the areas where the Wales Government can influence Welsh railways it has made a positive difference.

Transport for Wales have announced that from December 2023 the number of passenger rail services running through Islwyn will double. From December, work on the line means that, Transport for Wales will be able to run two trains per hour, one to Cardiff and a new direct hourly service to Newport station.

As autumn takes hold the school term is well under way.

I have been visiting schools within Islwyn to see the challenges and successes in our communities.

I enjoyed an enriching visit to Cefn Fforest Primary School to witness the warm loving environment that the children enjoy as they learn.

The head Mrs Farmer sets a wonderful inspirational example, and it is evident that staff and children are both highly motivated.

I also visited Risca Comprehensive School to meet the new headteacher Mr Hulland who has made a strong impression in his first weeks in office.

Welsh Government data released recently showed how school attendance continues to be problematic since declining during the pandemic.

It is a matter that will need to be addressed. As the foundation of all success requires turning up.