Jamal Salah, 30, sliced Mubarak Muhammad’s cheek, neck and head with a blade at a flat on Commercial Street in Newport city centre.

The complainant was attacked after he had gone back to a friend’s address with a woman at dawn on Friday, February 10 following a night out drinking.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Salah and his co-defendant Benedict Mbongompasi were there waiting for him and confronted him.

Paul Hewitt, prosecuting, said: “The victim was slashed twice to the back of the head, he was slashed to the right cheek and there was a slash wound to the neck.

“There were five separate wounds.

“The complainant managed to exit the flat and get out.

“He was found collapsed outside by members of the public and he was taken to hospital.

“The victim described feeling sick and dizzy when he got there.”

Mr Hewitt added: “Armed police were called to the flat and officers noticed there had been attempts to clean up the scene.

“There was blood on the stairs and someone had been trying to clean the floor outside the flat.”

There was no medical evidence in the case and Mr Muhammad did not attend Mr Mbongompasi's trial after he had denied wounding with intent.

The prosecution subsequently offered no evidence against Mr Mbongompasi, 23, of Davies Square, Newport.

Salah, of Dolphin Street, Newport pleaded guilty to wounding with intent.

The defendant had four previous convictions for eight offences which included sexual assault and a 64-month prison sentence for dealing class A drugs.

Gareth Williams representing him said: “He is remorseful for what he has done and accepts responsibility.

“The defendant is in the dock today for what he has done.

“This was out of character for him.”

Mr Williams told the court Salah was from Somalia and had been in the UK since he was 13.

He is a father and had lived in London and Liverpool before settling in Newport.

Judge Carl Harrison told Salah: “The victim had gone to a flat of a friend where you were waiting for him.

“A highly dangerous weapon was used.

“This was a knife that caused wounds in five places.

“You were under the influence of alcohol at the time.”

The defendant was jailed for four years and nine months.

As the prison sentence is more than four years he will have to serve two-thirds of that term.