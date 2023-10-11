Whilst on patrol an unmarked police car spotted a car in Ebbw Vale that has been stolen in a burglary.

The car was stolen in a burglary (Image: Gwent Police)

Officers deployed a stinger on the road, which deflated all four of the car’s tyres and a short pursuit began.

The occupants of the car then tried to flee the scene and, after a short foot chase with the assistance of the The National Police Air Service, two people were arrested.

The National Police Air Service helped locate the fleeing people (Image: Gwent Police)

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “One of our unmarked units spotted this car in Ebbw Vale stolen in a burglary.

“Car stung, deflating all four tyres. Continued for a short time before the occupants made off.

“Short foot chase overseen by The National Police Air Service.

“Two people arrested.”