A POLICE helicopter was called last night to help catch two fleeing people after a burglary.
Whilst on patrol an unmarked police car spotted a car in Ebbw Vale that has been stolen in a burglary.
Officers deployed a stinger on the road, which deflated all four of the car’s tyres and a short pursuit began.
The occupants of the car then tried to flee the scene and, after a short foot chase with the assistance of the The National Police Air Service, two people were arrested.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “One of our unmarked units spotted this car in Ebbw Vale stolen in a burglary.
“Car stung, deflating all four tyres. Continued for a short time before the occupants made off.
“Short foot chase overseen by The National Police Air Service.
“Two people arrested.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article