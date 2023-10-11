A yellow weather warning has been issued for South Wales with heavy rain expected.
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning which will be in place for over 24 hours with heavy rain forecast likely to cause disruption to travel and flooding.
The heavy rain warning will be in place from Thursday (October 12) at 9pm until midnight on Friday (October 13).
It will affect all of South Wales including Newport, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Vale of Glamorgan and Swansea with some areas expected to get up to 70mm of rain.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) October 11, 2023
Heavy rain across Wales and parts of central and southern England
Thursday 2100 – Friday 2359
What to expect from the yellow weather warning in South Wales
The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was issued across South Wales due to "occasionally heavy rain".
The heavy rain associated with the yellow weather warning is also set to cause:
- Spray on roads
- Flooding in homes, businesses and on roads
- Disruptions to bus and train services
A Met Office spokesperson added: "Rain, heavy and persistent at times, is expected to develop through Thursday evening, before affecting much of England and Wales through Friday.
"Rain gradually clears from the north through Friday afternoon and evening.
"Widely 10-20 mm of rain is likely but in the wettest spots 30-50 mm is possible, and some high ground of Wales especially could see 60 to 70 mm.
"Across the south of the area its possible some thunderstorms may break out, and these could bring 20-30 mm of rainfall in a couple of hours."
Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by the heavy rain warning
Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning are:
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bridgend
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Carmarthenshire
- Ceredigion
- Conwy
- Denbighshire
- Flintshire
- Gwynedd
- Isle of Anglesey
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Pembrokeshire
- Powys
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Swansea
- Torfaen
- Vale of Glamorgan
- Wrexham
The yellow weather warning will be in place across Wales from 9pm on Thursday, October 12 until midnight on Friday, October 13.
