Stuart Metcalf, 74, had last been seen at around 7.45 pm on Tuesday, October 10, leaving an address in Llandogo, near Monmouth.

At the time officers were ‘concerned for his welfare’ and urged Mr Metcalf to contact them.

In an update today Gwent Police confirmed that the 74-year-old had been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “Good news. Stuart Metcalf. 74. who was reported missing has now been found.

“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”