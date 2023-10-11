The shadow transport secretary and MP for Sheffield Heeley also pledged to deliver a cross-Pennine railway connection to Northern Powerhouse Rail within Labour’s “fiscal rules”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the cancellation of the northern HS2 leg at the Tory Party conference on Wednesday, October 4, saying that instead £36b will be spent on transport projects across the country.

Speaking during a fringe meeting at the Labour conference in Liverpool, Ms Haigh said the plan would replace “fractured, fragmented chaos” on the network.

With Labour, change is coming.



The biggest reform of public transport in a generation



Power back into the hands of the public. pic.twitter.com/NJXMDkyXCZ — Louise Haigh (@LouHaigh) October 10, 2023

She also said a Labour government would take huge strides to invest in public transport, reiterating plans to take the railways back into public control and hand local councils control over bus services.

Under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn in 2019, Labour made a manifesto pledge to nationalise the railways and their plan for the rail network had remained unclear under Sir Keir Starmer, until now.

Ms Haigh hit out at the Tories in her speech, claiming they were “too busy talking to the conspiracy fringes in their party” at their own conference to tackle issues facing the country.

She added: “Labour won’t stand by as families suffer, we will act. That’s why the plan I have announced today will take action on rip-off prices at the petrol pump, and crack down on unfair car insurance fees hitting people hard.”

The plan, billed as Labour’s own “plan for drivers” would create a new fuel price watchdog to crack down on rip-off prices, and also aim to tackle unfair car insurance fees in an effort to save drivers cash.

Jonathan Ashworth, "Cancelling HS2 is a fiasco. Billions of pounds of taxpayers money thrown away.. Who was the finance minister who was supposed to be keeping a grip on these costs? Rishi Sunak.. He also blew a load of money on dodgy covid loans and dodgy PPE.. You're taking… pic.twitter.com/l5TQdKVXlC — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 5, 2023

It would also aim to remove planning barriers to build out better transport links and speed up the rollout of electric vehicle charging points.

It follows Rishi Sunak’s plan for motorists, which was aimed at creating a dividing line with Labour following the Conservative victory in the Uxbridge by-election.

The Tory hold was believed to have been influenced by local motorists’ anger at the expansion of London’s ultra-low emission zone scheme.

Alongside measures to ease costs for drivers, Labour also pledged to reduce traffic on roads with better public transport options.

Ms Haigh described how the party would “deliver the biggest reform of public transport in more than a generation”.

She reaffirmed Labour’s commitment to an independent review into “the failures of HS2” in order to learn lessons on delivering major projects on time and to budget.

Ms Haigh added: “And we will work with our local leaders, mayors, businesses and unions to deliver a credible and transformative programme of transport infrastructure investment, including Northern Powerhouse Rail within our fiscal rules.”

The shadow transport secretary also promised to “overhaul our broken rail system”, adding: “To deliver this bold reform, a Labour government must, and a Labour government will, bring our railways back into public ownership where they belong.

“In place of the fractured, fragmented chaos we see today, we will deliver a unified rail network with passengers at its heart.”

Ms Haigh also promised to give “the public back control of the bus services they depend on”, citing Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham’s bus reforms as a guiding example.

She added: “I can confirm – one of the first acts of a Labour government will be to hand every area of England the power to take back control of its bus services and we will lift the ban on public ownership too.

“Because after years of decline, we want to give the public power again.”

Andy Burnham, "I said, build HS2 in the north first. And if they had done that, do we honestly thing the London leg would be cancelled today? George Osborne promised us the northern powerhouse. Boris Johnson said the same. Sunak is going to talk about trust in politics, what does… pic.twitter.com/xwKPA80cH7 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 4, 2023

Speaking at the conference fringe event, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said he will continue to object to Mr Sunak’s decision “in the strongest possible terms”.

He added: “I believe what we saw in Manchester last week was the desperate act of a dying Government. It shouldn’t be allowed to do what it did. It brings politics into disrepute to act in that way.

“The truth of the matter is that for far too long in our country we have had people running the country, both in the civil service and politicians, who think they can treat people in the North of England as second-class citizens.

“When it comes to transport, they think that can offer us something inferior.”