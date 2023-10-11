Over 17 million pumpkins are estimated to be bought every year in the UK for delicious soups and seasonal treats as well as scary doorstep decorations.

Whether you're planning an Instagram photoshoot in a pumpkin patch near you or you're opting for a last-minute nip to the shops for yours, there is an optimum time that you should be picking and carving yours so it lasts until October 31.

Richard Price, Director of online supermarket Britsuperstore, has shared his advice on the best days to get yours as well as some chilling carving tips to make your pumpkins as spine-chilling as possible.

How early should I buy a pumpkin?





“Halloween is celebrated on the 31st of October. To ensure your pumpkin stays fresh for carving and display on Halloween, it's best to buy your pumpkin no more than 1-2 weeks before the 31st of October," Mr Price noted.

The supermarket expert explained that "ideally you should aim to purchase your pumpkin around mid-October, between the 15th and 20th".

He added that this was to strike a balance between having a fresh pumpkin and ensuring it remains in good condition for carving and display on Halloween.

How long do uncarved pumpkins last?





Uncarved pumpkins can last two to three months, according to Country Living.

Mr Price recommends storing pumpkins in a cool, dry place to prolong their freshness.

When should I carve my pumpkin before Halloween?





The supermarket expert recommends carving your pumpkin no more than one or two days before Halloween.

He added: "Carve your pumpkin either on the evening of October 30 or during the day on October 31st (Halloween day).

"Carving it on these days will help ensure the pumpkin remains in good condition and retains its shape and freshness for Halloween night".

How to carve a pumpkin

Pick a a firm, symmetrical pumpkin with a flat base to ensure stability. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

The Britsuperstore expert also shared six pumpkin carving tips that will make your pumpkins look spookier than ever.

Choose the Right Pumpkin: Select a firm, symmetrical pumpkin with a flat base to ensure stability when displaying your carved creation.

Gather the Right Tools: Make sure you have the appropriate tools, including a sharp knife for cutting, a scoop or spoon for removing seeds and pulp, and a marker or pen for drawing your design.

Create a Design: Before carving, plan and sketch your design on the pumpkin's surface. Simple designs work well, especially if you're new to pumpkin carving.

Cut the Lid Carefully: Cut a lid around the pumpkin stem at an angle so it doesn't fall through. Angle the cut slightly inward, allowing the lid to sit securely on top.

Scoop Out the Inside: Use a spoon or scoop to remove the seeds and pulp from the pumpkin. Scrape the inner walls to make it easier to carve and to allow light to shine through.

Carve with Control: Take your time when carving, especially intricate designs. Use a gentle sawing motion and always cut away from yourself. Start with smaller cuts and gradually work your way to larger sections.”