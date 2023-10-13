The former railway station building, which was also previously the council's Information Station, will re-open as the Innovation Station with a free day of co-working on Friday, October 27.

The Queensway site will boast a vast open-plan working space, six meeting rooms and a range of business support programmes for tech and creative start-ups, and a podcast studio to come in due course.

It comes as the result of a strategic partnership between Tramshed Tech and Newport City Council, who hope the venue will encourage innovation, entrepreneurship and economic development in the region.

Tramshed Tech have invited members of the public to a “speed dating” and networking session on the evening of Thursday, October 26, in partnership with Barclays Eagle Labs.

It comes one year after Tramshed Tech’s first foray into Newport at Griffin Place, next to the market, last October.

Tramshed Tech co-founder and director Mark John said Innovation Station represented a “significant step” in their mission to support the tech ecosystem in Wales and help provide a “soft landing” for international talent.

“We are thrilled to open our second space in Newport which will bring together both homegrown and international businesses alike, in Newport – the gateway to Wales," he said.

Independent coffee shop Da – part of the Tramshed Tech community – also has a spot at the new venue, which will be the fifth in South Wales with a sixth set to open in Swansea in January 2024.

Newport Now Business Improvement District has previously noted Tramshed Tech’s co-working spaces as an exciting development for the city centre.

Innovation Station will provide a new base for the Welsh Government’s Soft-Landing Programme which aims to give international tech companies an easier way into Wales.

For more information about Tramshed Tech, visit www.tramshedtech.co.uk or email newport@tramshedtech.co.uk for Newport-specific enquiries.