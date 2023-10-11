Gwent Police are investigating a report of robbery in Castle Court Shopping Centre, Caerphilly on Saturday, September 16.

Two men were reportedly approached by three men who demanded money from them.

The victims were reportedly punched and forced withdraw money from the cashpoint at the Morrisons supermarket.

One victim, a 25-year-old man from Caerphilly, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A 25-year-old man from Trethomas has been charged with two counts of robbery.

The force now wants to speak to anyone who was in the area between 3am and 3.30am on Saturday, September 16.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “Anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact us by calling 101 and quoting log reference 2300314670.

“Alternatively, you can send us a direct message on social media or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”