A MAN is facing jail after he pleaded guilty to carrying out an arson attack.

Jack Bell, 31, of Clifton Road, Abergavenny admitted committing arson reckless as to whether life was endangered in the town on Sunday, September 3.

The defendant’s sentence was adjourned to October 31.

Bell appeared at Cardiff Crown Court via video link from the city’s prison.

He was remanded in custody.