Two men have been arrested on suspicion of assault, affray and using threatening behaviour.

The incident happened on Barry’s Holton Road on September 30.

The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed it was in attendance sending an ambulance to the scene.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: “At around midday on Saturday, September 30, South Wales Police was called to a report of a fight involving a group of men in Holton Road, Barry.

“While trying to break up the fight, police officers and a paramedic were spat at in the face with blood.

“A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting emergency workers, affray and using threatening words or behaviour.

“A second man, also aged 30, has been arrested on suspicion of using threatening words or behaviour.

“Both men are released under investigation and enquiries are on-going.”

Two men were arrested and later released under investigation (Image: Google Maps)

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called on Saturday, September 30,, at approximately 12.15pm, to reports of an incident on Holton Road, Barry.

“We sent one emergency ambulance and one Cymru high acuity response unit to the scene.

"We conveyed one patient to University Hospital Of Wales, Cardiff for further treatment."