Nick Price, 43, is accused of causing grievous bodily harm to Julian Fabian in Caerphilly on December 26, 2020.

A trial date of April 2, 2024 was set at Cardiff Crown Court after he entered a not guilty plea.

The case is expected to last three days.

Price, of Thomas Street, Abertridwr, Caerphilly was granted unconditional bail by the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke.

The defendant was represented by Ed Mitchard and the prosecution by Abigail Jackson.