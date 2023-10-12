A MAN is due to go on trial after he denied an alleged Boxing Day GBH attack.
Nick Price, 43, is accused of causing grievous bodily harm to Julian Fabian in Caerphilly on December 26, 2020.
A trial date of April 2, 2024 was set at Cardiff Crown Court after he entered a not guilty plea.
The case is expected to last three days.
Price, of Thomas Street, Abertridwr, Caerphilly was granted unconditional bail by the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke.
MORE NEWS: Woman jailed for stealing handbags, vodka and sweets in crime spree
The defendant was represented by Ed Mitchard and the prosecution by Abigail Jackson.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article