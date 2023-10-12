A MAN is due to go on trial after he denied an alleged Boxing Day GBH attack.

Nick Price, 43, is accused of causing grievous bodily harm to Julian Fabian in Caerphilly on December 26, 2020.

A trial date of April 2, 2024 was set at Cardiff Crown Court after he entered a not guilty plea.

The case is expected to last three days.

Price, of Thomas Street, Abertridwr, Caerphilly was granted unconditional bail by the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke.

MORE NEWS: Woman jailed for stealing handbags, vodka and sweets in crime spree

The defendant was represented by Ed Mitchard and the prosecution by Abigail Jackson.