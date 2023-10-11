A SUPERMARKET in Newport city centre has been forced too unexpectedly close for the second time in a month.
Tesco Express in Cambrian Road is currently closed - and it is unclear when it will re-open.
Signs cover the supermarkets doors and windows warning customers of the stores closure.
One of the signs says: "Store is currently closed due to a maintenance issue.
“The nearest Tesco store is Clytha Park Express.
“Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”
Tesco has now confirmed to the Argus that the store is closed ‘for maintenance due to water damage.’
A maintenance team is working at the store to ensure it is ‘safe for customers and colleagues.’
Tesco apologised ‘for the inconvenience caused’ and said they ‘will let the community know when they have a date for reopening.’
This is not the first time the store has been forced to close due to water damage.
It was only last month, 26 September 2023, that the store again closed for repairs due to water damage.
