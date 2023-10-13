The work will be carried out under total closure of the A465 - from the southern side of Llangua to the Rowlestone Junction, Pontrilas.

The closure will be in effect over night from 8pm on October 23 to 6am the following day.

The alternative route for northbound vehicles will be signed via the A40 Abergavenny, Raglan, Ross on Wye, then the A49 to re-join the A465 at Hereford.

Southbound traffic will follow the same diversion in reverse.

Local access will be available along the A465 up to the points of closure specified.

Access to properties within the area of road closure will be maintained at all times via escort through the works.

Essential access for emergency services will be accommodated through the site.

However, officials have warned that any such access must be undertaken with caution due to the presence of plant and personnel on site.

Officials also stress that planned works are weather dependent.