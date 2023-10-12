A MAN has escaped a driving ban despite being caught speeding at 106mph.
Enamul Mottakin, 24, from Newport was clocked exceeding the 70mph limit in Monmouthshire on the M48 westbound between Chepstow and Junction 23 of the M4.
The defendant, of Price Close, was travelling in a Volkswagen Golf car at the time of the offence on June 30.
Mottakin was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
His driving licence was endorsed with six points.
