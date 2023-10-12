At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Place Scrutiny Committee on Tuesday, October 17, councillors will be able to examine the draft Abertillery Placemaking Plan.

The plan highlights opportunities to diversify the town centre to support existing businesses and facilities and to create the conditions to attract new enterprise.

But these opportunities need to be considered in the context of available funding and the particular economic conditions in Abertillery.

Regeneration opportunities team manager Amy Taylor said: “As one of five towns across Blaenau Gwent, Abertillery, like all towns, faces significant challenges as a result of a shift to online retailing.

The Metropole Theatre in Abertillery - from Google Streetview.

“The plan sets a vision and series of core ambitions that are aimed at planning for the long-term future of the town centre.

“These were presented to businesses and the community of Abertillery in January through a two-day public consultation event hosted in the Metropole.”

She explained that the comments and feedback gathered from the event were used to help develop the plan.

And in September, the county borough councillors for Abertillery were given a presentation on the plan.

Ms Taylor continued. “All placemaking plans will be used to form the town centre policies that will be used to support future planning decisions within the towns.”

Inside The Met In Abertillery. Picture by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.

In 2021 Blaenau Gwent secured Welsh Government grant funding to commission consultants Arup, to develop the plan.

In the document Arup have identified a number of “opportunities” for Abertillery.

According to Arup, these are:

The potential for a more events to create a draw and a reason to come in to the town;

A community hub to give the youth something to do and help combat loneliness in the older population;

The Victorian Arcade to become more of a focal point for the town;

Integrate the town centre with Abertillery Park;

Pedestrianisation of Somerset Street.

They have also listed a number of “quick wins” such as improving street cleaning.

The Victorian Arcade In Abertillery - from Google Streetview

Arup said: “A common message from engagement was the perceived poor condition of the street.

“It was seen as grubby and dirty, and many residents saw the appearance of the street as a major concern.

“A consistent and regular cleaning strategy for the street will quickly create tangible change in the town centre.”

Comments from the scrutiny meeting will be fed back to the Blaenau Gwent Cabinet who will discuss the plan at a meeting in November.