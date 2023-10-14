Owned and run by Josh Hill and his wife Esther, alongside their beloved dog Buddy, Hearthside Games is aiming to provide passionate board game and role-play fans a place to play with others who share the same interests.

The store will be selling classic tabletop games including Warhammer 40k and Dungeons and Dragons, which will also be available to role play in a booked slot.

There are plenty of games on offer in store (Image: Hearthside Games)

Players are able to view the store’s ever-growing library of games on the website or are welcome to bring their own games to play. Each standard booking slot is for two hours and can cater for up to six people.

There are plenty of options if you don’t have a particular game you want to play, as there are always give-it-a-go sessions available in-store, where people can join a group and try out a new game.

Mr Hill and his wife are hoping to help reenergise the area’s economy and provide jobs in a unique industry.

There will be the option to learn a variety of new skills and training through the council within the art and technology industries, through specific avenues such as game design and development.

Mr Hill stressed the importance of games on people’s wellbeing and mental states, and how they hope their business will continue to impact this.

He said: “Games create memories, whether it’s a good laugh with friends, learning to overcome challenges or finding new worlds and new experiences.

“Games have impacted all of us. We strive to build a community of gamers, old and new, and to impact the local area by bringing people together.”

Players are welcome to bring their own games or choose from the store's extensive library (Image: Hearthside Games)

If you want to find out more about the games on offer or get in touch with the team, you can do so by visiting their website.

Hearthside Games’ opening hours are Tuesday 11am-6pm, Wednesday and Thursday 1-8pm, Friday 12-7.30pm and Saturday 11am-6.30pm. The store is closed on both Sundays and Mondays.

You can find the Hearthside Games team at 12 Commercial Street Arcade, Abertillery, NP13 2EN.