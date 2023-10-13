Newport City Homes (NCH) has shared 28 laptops with community groups as part of its Get Connected project which aims to make it easier for people to get online.

The city’s biggest social landlord hopes that sharing the devices with community groups, who have a stronger understanding and relationship with residents, will prove the best way to tackle digital exclusion problems in Newport.

Some 10 laptops have been shared with Newport Yemeni Community Association (NYCA), five with Newport Veterans Hub, three with Bettws Food Bank, three with Reality Theatre, two with Remake and one with Collective Dance.

KB Boxing - a female-only gym in Shaftesbury's Albany Trading Estate - has received four laptops thanks to the scheme.

A further 20 devices have been donated to the Men’s Shed project based at NCH’s Malpas depot.

Loans will be free for NCH customers while other members have to pay a small fee.

NCH has more laptops available to donate to community groups. Call Kelsie Cantelo on 01633 227637 or email Kelsie.Cantelo@newportcityhomes.com to find out more.