The crash took place on the A48 Southern Distributor Road (SDR) at around 5am this morning, Wednesday, October 11.

The two-way crash involved a push bike and a car.

A 20-year-old man is currently in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A48 Southern Distributor Road at around 5am on Wednesday, October 11.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and the collision involved a push-bike and a car.

"The cyclist, a 20-year-old man, was taken to hospital with potentially life changing injuries.

The crash caused the A48 SDR from Nash roundabout to Morrisons to be closed, Corporation Road to Stephenson Street was also closed. All roads have now reopened.

Lliswerry High did not to open until 11.30 this morning due to staffing issues and safety concerns for learners due to the crash.

In a tweet Lliswerry High said: "Unfortunately, we have to delay opening the school until 11.30 this morning due to staffing issues & the safety of learners on site, linked to the traffic incident on the SDR.

"We will update you ASAP of changes.

"Learners who are unable to get home safely will be kept in school."

All Newport bus services were badly affected with routes disrupted and severe delays.

School services using Corporation Road and SDR operated but were severely delayed.

Whilst the 42/43 services operated to Moorland Park only via Cromwell Road. The buses then went back to the City Centre in the same direction.

Corporation Road after Cromwell Road, Newport Retail Park and Nash College were not served, according to Newport bus.

All buses have now resumed their normal service.