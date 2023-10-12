A MAN has been jailed for defying sex offender register requirements put in place after he was jailed for an attack three years ago.
Christian Holley, 48, formerly of Markham, near Blackwood was locked up in December 2020 for sexually assaulting a woman at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital.
He has to register as a sex offender for seven years following that conviction and has previously been in breach of ignoring the order.
Holley was jailed for 32 weeks at Newport Magistrates' Court this month after he admitted a similar offence.
The defendant breached the order by failing to attend a police station to register as being a person of no fixed abode.
Holley’s offence was committed on October 3.
