The awards took place at Chepstow Racecourse on Thursday, September 21.

There were cheers from all corners as each winner was read out.

Marcia Imola was announced as the winner of the Private Healthcare Staff Member of the Year Award at the ceremony.

Ms Imola was described as having "a passion for care" and showing "such great attributes such as empathy, compassion and a can-do attitude, while remaining reliable and respectful".

She was said to be a "dedicated carer and known to bring the best out of those she works with".

Our South Wales Health & Care Awards honour the very best standards in care in the region.

Held in association with the University of South Wales, this year's awards will be the seventh edition of this prestigious event, which shines a light on the hard-working, dedicated people and organisations that give so much to healthcare.

This year's event included some new awards.

“I’m very grateful to our sponsors, including USW, for enabling us to stage the South Wales Health & Care Awards again this year,” said Gavin Thompson, regional editor of Newsquest in Wales.

“Whether in the NHS or private sector, health and care workers are still battling with the knock-on impact of the pandemic, catching up on the treatments that had to be put off or delayed. Pressure on the sector remains as high as ever and while it’s not in our gift to award them a pay rise, a thank you goes a long way."

