The raids, both carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act, took place at Penybryn Terrace, Ebbw Vale - on Tuesday, September 26 - and Meadow Street, Llanhilleth, on Tuesday, October 3.

Spread across five rooms and two floors, the cultivation in Ebbw Vale contained more than 70 plants while a further 60 were seized from the Llanhilleth address just a week later.

In addition to the plants, growing equipment was also recovered by officers from the Blaenau Gwent neighbourhood policing team (NPT).

Sergeant Martyn Pugh said: “The value of the cannabis seized is believed to be around £125,000 across both cultivations and these drug factories appear to be well-established and operating on an industrial scale.

“It is still illegal to possess, grow, distribute or sell cannabis, and the impact of this drug can also be felt in other ways within our communities as it can lead to other forms of criminal activity, such as theft.

“These warrants demonstrate our continued commitment to protecting our communities from the harmful effects of illegal drugs, which can lead to further misery within our towns, cities and villages.

“Our officers will continue to work hard to gather information and carry out operations to tackle the supply of drugs in our communities.

“The sharing of intelligence from the public is a valuable tool in allowing us to dismantle and take down further factories.

"Our investigations are ongoing, but if you have any information which could assist our enquiries or concerns about suspicious or unusual activity in your area, then get in touch with us."

Help Gwent Police tackle drugs crime

"Call us on 101 or send us a direct message with information via our social media channels, quoting log references 2300327020 and 2300335514," a spokesperson said.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously with details on 0800 555 111 or via their website."