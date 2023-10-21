The awards took place at Chepstow Racecourse on Thursday, September 21.

There were cheers from all corners as each winner was read out.

Kerry Richards was announced as the winner of the Carer in the Home Award at the ceremony.

Ms Richards was described as having demonstrated "outstanding levels in her commitment to those being cared for in the home, despite the difficult situations with coping with covid regulations on residents’ safety and a death in her family".

She "demonstrates professional extra care in giving encouragement and help with the things they face".

Our South Wales Health & Care Awards honour the very best standards in care in the region.

Held in association with the University of South Wales, this year's awards will be the seventh edition of this prestigious event, which shines a light on the hard-working, dedicated people and organisations that give so much to healthcare.

This year's event included some new awards.

“I’m very grateful to our sponsors, including USW, for enabling us to stage the South Wales Health & Care Awards again this year,” said Gavin Thompson, regional editor of Newsquest in Wales.

“Whether in the NHS or private sector, health and care workers are still battling with the knock-on impact of the pandemic, catching up on the treatments that had to be put off or delayed. Pressure on the sector remains as high as ever and while it’s not in our gift to award them a pay rise, a thank you goes a long way."

For a full list of all of the award winners from the South Wales Health and Care Award, click here.