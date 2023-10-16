As it has done in previous years, the Centre will welcome thousands of children to visit Father Christmas in the run up to the big day.

This year, however, there is an extra special element to Santa’s Grotto. Children with additional needs and those that find big, noisy crowds difficult are being invited to meet Santa during the Centre’s quiet hours.

Every Sunday, starting from November 26, families with children who need that calmer environment can book a slot between 10am-10.30am that will be free from crowds and enable them to make the most of the experience.

If your child has a different additional need, families are encouraged to book any slot available during the Grotto’s run and simply inform the elves, who will be able to tailor the experience to the child.

The Grotto will be available for families to book for from Friday, November 24 to Christmas Eve, which this year falls on a Sunday.

Bookings are already open online.

Each booking can accommodate up to four children and will last for around ten minutes.

To book your child’s slot, visit the Cwmbran Centre’s website or follow the link on the post on their social media pages.