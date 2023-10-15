Beryl Williams was joined for her big day by members of her family, including her sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with members of the care team at the home.

Mrs Williams has lived at Aria Care Home in Newport since 2016, with the home itself only opening in 2014.

Her son Darran said: "Mam was born on September 29, 1923, and was the daughter of Anne Owens known locally by everyone in Tredegar as Mam Owens. Beryl was one of 12 children.

"She grew up in Coronation Street, Tredegar, in a small terraced house, having a hard and meagre but happy childhood.

"Later in life when Mam became a very proud grandmother she became known as Mammo.

"Mam was 16 when the Second World War broke out in 1939. She joined the forces as soon as she could - the WRAF. One of her rolls during the war was to pack the parachutes ready for use by the paratroopers and to sort through the parachutes which had been returned to the base after being used.

"A lot of the parachutes were full of bullet holes and blood etc. These were stark images that were ingrained in Mam's memory and have haunted her ever since.

"After the war Mam met my father Lynn Williams and they were married on September 30, 1948.

"My father was born on September 29, 1925, sharing the same birthday as Mam. My brother Wayne was born in October 1949 and I was born in February 1962.

Beryl Williams, with her sons Wayne and Darran

"When I was just five weeks old we moved from Tredegar to Risca.

"Mam worked at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport as an auxiliary nurse. Later in life she changed rolls to become a sister at Groville House old peoples care home in Newport. She spent many years there before becoming the deputy warden of Hafod-Y-Bryn care homes for the elderly in Risca.

"After a lot of happy years there she made a complete career change to become a chef at the Rising Sun in Rogerstone. She remained a chef there until she retired when she was in her mid-seventies.

"My father died in May 1998 of cancer. This hit Mam very hard, such a strong woman broken.

"Mam picked herself up and carried on until she was diagnosed with alzheimers and dementia in 2012. Mam moved into Aria Care Home Newport in July 2016 and she has loved it there from the start."

Ali Al-Mufti, managing director, of Aria Care Home, said: "Beryl has been a resident with us since 2016 and it’s been a privilege to know her and her family over the past seven years.

"Being a small part of her 100th birthday celebrations was an honour for us as a care home, and we were all thrilled that Beryl was able to enjoy her special day surrounded by so many people who love her deeply.”

Mr Williams said: "I cannot begin to thank Ali and all of his staff at Aria Care Home enough for the love and care that has been given to my mother. In my opinion they go above and beyond with the care that they give. I am convinced that being in Aria has prolonged my mothers life and helped her to reach 100 years of age."