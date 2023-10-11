The 73-year-old broadcaster, who previously hosted BBC’s Grandstand and Sportsnight, will undergo surgery this weekend after receiving his diagnosis last month.

Rider revealed he learned of his diagnosis the day after he took part in Jeff Stelling’s latest charity Football March in honour of his former colleague Bill Turnbull, who died from prostate cancer in 2022.

Thank you Steve for sharing your story and urging men to check their risk. It takes just 30 seconds and could make all the difference 💙



Check your risk here ➡️https://t.co/ACHjUTY1LL https://t.co/dPjdMM1qgd — Prostate Cancer UK (@ProstateUK) October 11, 2023

Rider, speaking to the PA news agency, revealed he went and had himself tested after a friend was diagnosed with cancer during a routine medical check.

The sports presenter said: “He had a scan which showed some alarming things going on with the prostate and within a month he had the full operation and that woke everybody up because he had no symptoms and very fit guy, and roughly our age.

Rider admitted that after he was first tested he planned to do “absolutely nothing” as his readings were “not that high”, but his wife urged him to get further examinations.

On September 17, he went from Wembley Stadium in London to the home of Wycombe Wanderers FC in High Wycombe alongside more than 350 others as part of Stelling’s 26.2 mile charity walk for prostate cancer.

Steve Rider took part in Jeff Stelling charity football march in aid of prostate cancer recently alongside the likes of Chris Kamara. (Image: Prostate Cancer UK/PA Wire)

The following day he received his biopsy result which revealed he had prostate cancer.

Rider said: “I thought the worst that can happen is that I’m going to be monitored for the next six months or so and we got the results of the biopsy the next day and they said ‘No, you come in as soon as you can, we’re going to operate’.”

Rider finished filming the British Touring Car Championship for ITV on Sunday and will go in for surgery later this week.

"Recognise your vulnerability" and "get yourself checked"





Rider credits the open conversations he has with his friends and the encouragement from his wife to get tested for aided with his diagnosis.

He said: "We do tend to treat these things a little bit like getting your eyes tested or ears done, you can put it off and maybe think ‘Well, I’ll wait till the symptoms come’.

“Symptoms don’t come and when they do is it is probably too late.”

He added: “The message is to recognise your vulnerability, especially with age and family history and so on. And if you do feel that you fall into those categories, then get yourself checked.”

Rider also praised his former colleague Bill Turnbull for creating greater awareness of prostate cancer by speaking out about the disease.

The late BBC Breakfast host revealed his diagnosis in March 2018 and detailed his treatment in a Channel 4 documentary called Staying Alive.

Rider said: “The great thing about Bill was that he wanted to turn his misfortune into an information campaign which would save hundreds of others."

He also commended Stelling for carrying on Turnbull’s legacy with the charity walks and said it was a “privilege to be able to join them”.

Jeff Stelling's Football March is in honour of the late Bill Turnbull who died from prostate cancer. (Image: PA)

Prostate Cancer UK has said the disease affects one in eight men in the UK and that more than 12,000 men die every year from the condition.

They added certain men are at a higher risk of being diagnosed with prostate cancer including those over 50 and those with a family history of prostate cancer.

