With the October half-term holiday just three weeks away, we have compiled a list of the best children’s parties and events in Torfaen and Newport.

1. Pontypool Indoor Market’s Spooktacular

This event is perfect for families, with special visits from Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Stitch and Sonic for the little ones. There is plenty for the whole family to do, including over 45 specialist stalls, an Xtreme gamers van, fancy dress competition and free face painting.

The spooktacular will be taking place on Saturday, October 28 between 10am-4pm.

2. The Neon Hallowe’en Family Rave / Under 18s Hallowe’en Party

Popular multifunctional party venue The Neon is hosting a family rave this year, including DJ, soft play and pyrotechnics to keep the children occupied. All activities will be Hallowe’en-themed and aimed at keeping the little ones busy all day. The event will run on Hallowe’en itself between 1-4pm.

The under 18’s Hallowe’en Party is on Friday, November 3 between 6.30-10.30pm, with prizes for the best Hallowe’en outfit and DJ Coyde on the decks.

3. That’s the Spirit Treasure Hunt @ The Newbridge Memo

An event especially for the little ones, and new this Hallowe’en, ghost-hunting company That’s the Spirit is hosting its first ever treasure hunt at the Newbridge Memo, alongside plenty of other spooky activities. Children will be joining the team as spook detectives to find the ghosts that have hidden the key to the Memo’s treasure. Booking is required for this event, and a range of free and paid events will be available for all children in the Activity Hall.

This event is taking place on Saturday, October 28 between 12-5pm.

4. Morbitorium Hallowe’en Half-Term

This famously witchy and spooky museum is celebrating Hallowe’en all half-term long, with their Museum of Curiosities open, a witchfinder game, goodie bags for the children and spooky shopping available in their witchcraft store. You’ll be sure to find something for all the family here.

This will be open from Monday, October 30 to Friday, November 3 between 11am-7pm every day. You can find the Morbitorium at 5 Gelli-Unig Place, Pontywaun, NP11 7GG.

5. Family Hallowe’en Party @ Bedwelty House and Park, Tredegar

There’s always time for a party at Bedwelty House and Park in Tredegar. Join the team for a spooktacular party with a Hallowe’en disco, games and dances. Fancy dress is encouraged, and all children will be invited to the party buffet with a scone with jam and cream available for adults. The event is £9.50 for children and £2.50 for accompanying adults, and booking is essential.

The party is happening on Monday, October 30 between 5-8pm. Bedwelty House can be found on Morgan Street, Tredegar, NP22 3XN.

There are plenty more events taking place over the spooky season throughout Gwent, and you can check some of them out here.