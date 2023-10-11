A TEENAGE boy has suffered "potentially life-changing" injuries following an "altercation" outside a McDonald's restaurant in Newport.
Gwent Police were called to the incident at 10.40pm on Saturday, October 7.
The altercation took place outside McDonald's in Rogerstone.
A 16-year-old boy, from Rogerstone, was taken to hospital.
His injuries were described by police as "potentially life-changing".
A 16-year-old boy, also from Rogerstone, has since been charged with section 18 assault.
The victim remains in hospital and is said to be in a stable condition.
