A TEENAGE boy has suffered "potentially life-changing" injuries following an "altercation" outside a McDonald's restaurant in Newport.

Gwent Police were called to the incident at 10.40pm on Saturday, October 7.

The altercation took place outside McDonald's in Rogerstone.

A 16-year-old boy, from Rogerstone, was taken to hospital.

His injuries were described by police as "potentially life-changing".

A 16-year-old boy, also from Rogerstone, has since been charged with section 18 assault.

The victim remains in hospital and is said to be in a stable condition.