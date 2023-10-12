Proposing a bill to promote responsible dog ownership, Peredur Owen Griffiths said dogs can become “lethal weapons” in the wrong hands.

“Educating dog owners, particularly those who seek to own large and powerful dogs, is something that we do not have to wait for Westminster to give permission on,” said the MS for South Wales East.

“If we can do anything to enhance community safety, thereby making the horrific incidents that we have seen in our communities less likely, let’s have that debate.”

Emma Whitfield, the mother of 10-year-old Jack Lis who was killed by a dog in Caerphilly, was in the Senedd gallery to watch the debate.

Mr Griffiths concluded the debate by addressing the bereaved mum, saying: “We are listening, Emma, and we’re trying to do something about it.”

Members pointed to the LEAD initiative in Caerphilly, launched last month after the deaths of Jack Lis and Shirley Patrick, 83, in the last two years.

The collaboration between Gwent Police, Caerphilly Council and others seeks to advise the public on dog issues - including the safety and welfare of the animals.

Welsh Labour MS Jack Sargeant said he had seen the consequences of irresponsible dog ownership first-hand when his King Charles Cavalier suffered injuries to its back and neck during an attack by two off-the-lead Staffordshire bull terriers.

John Griffiths, MS for Newport East, said: “Very often I see children cowering from dogs who are snapping at them while the owner is telling the family: ‘Don’t worry, he wouldn’t hurt a flea’.”

He said some people were “unrealistic” about the damage that dogs could do.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to make the American XL bully the fifth banned dog breed in the UK.

Rural affairs minister Lesley Griffiths said: “Any dog, whatever their breed or size, has a potential to cause harm and show aggression. Therefore, responsible dog ownership is vital for all breeds.”

She announced Ms Whitfield was opening a summit on the issue next week.