Jack Bowerman, 33, from Ebbw Vale has pleaded guilty to money laundering and possession of amphetamine with intent to supply.

The defendant admitted committing the offences between March 16 and June 13.

His case has been adjourned to November 3 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Bowerman, of Cwm Hir, was warned he faces an immediate prison term next month by the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke.

The defendant had been due to face a trial next week after he was also accused of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

But the prosecution has decided to offer no evidence in respect of that charge.

Bowerman was remanded in custody after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.