Vendors offering donuts, chocolate, pies and pickles will be stocking their stalls to bring you a jam-packed weekend.

The culinary event will extend across the entire weekend, with the festivities commencing on Friday, October 13 all the way to Sunday, October 15.

Here's what you need to know about everything happening this weekend.

Friday: Newport Food Festival Supper [SOLD OUT]

Michelin-starred chef Hywel Jones will offer guests a unique dining experience located in the NP20 Bar and Kitchen in the Mercure Hotel, with his carefully selected three course meal.

Attendees of the sold-out supper club can look forward to a night of entertainment by Newport’s Male voice choir, as well as an eclectic mix of cuisines ranging from traditional Welsh to international flavours from Newport’s twin cities in Germany and Georgia.

The set menu will include a sumptuous dessert of caramelised apfelstrudel and Welsh cobnut tart with Ofenshlupfen ice cream.

Saturday: Food Market Stalls

The Food Festival Supper Club might be a ticketed event, but entrance to the rest of the festival is completely free.

More than 60 traders will be bringing their offerings and supplying attendees with everything from meat, cheese, cake, spices and much more to help you keep the fridge and cupboards stocked.

Here are some local favourites that you might want to try out while you’re walking around the stalls.

Beth’s Bakes Newport Ltd

Cakes, brownies and dipping boxes are on the menu at Beth’s Bakes, an award-winning bakery fulfilling the demand of sweet lovers everywhere.

Not only will you be able to sample their snacks this weekend, but you can even sign up to a subscription and get them delivered through your letterbox.

Visit bethsbakesnewport.com/

Happy Dumpling 365

Should dumplings be steamed or fried? Well, at Monmouth-based dumpling house Happy Dumpling 365, you can try both and figure out the answer to that one for yourself.

You can try out traditional Chinese dumplings here, as well as bao buns and noodles.

Visit happydumpling365.co.uk/

Fat Bottom Welsh Cakes

If you’re looking for a great local gift, look no further than Fat Bottom Welsh Cakes, who are set to bring 12 varieties of Welsh cakes to the Food Festival this weekend.

Co-founder Ben Creamer says visitors can “nibble on a fat bottom… Welsh cake” ranging from traditional favourites like honey and lavender, to recently released walnut and coffee.

The team try to use local produce when they can, opting for Tir Capel honey from Llanelli which has won both local and national awards.

Visit fatbottomwelshcakes.com/

The complete list of traders can be found on the Newport City Council website at newport.gov.uk/newportFoodFestival/en/Food-Market.aspx

Saturday: Chef demonstrations

Attendees of the Newport Food Festival are in for a treat and will be graced with the presence of a local celebrity.

Wynne Evans, who won Celebrity Masterchef 2023 and is rarely far from our screens as his alter-ego Gio Compario - will be showcasing his talents at 11am on Saturday, with a live demonstration of one of his recipes. Before that, he will be judging the Teen Chef Final at Newport Youth Academy.

Mr Evans has said: “I'll be sharing my culinary journey and showcasing some delectable dishes.

“Winning Celebrity MasterChef was a dream come true, and I can't wait to spread the love for food and flavours with everyone at this fantastic event”.

Other incredible chefs will be doing live demos as well, including Hywel Jones of Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa in Wiltshire, Carl Cleghorn of Thornbury Castle in Gloucestershire and Newport’s own Fran Keirhle of Geshmak Bistro.

Saturday: VEG Village

Based in John Frost Village, there will be a vegetarian and vegan village alongside the usual stalls at Newport Food Festival. This means there truly will be something for everyone here.

Sunday: Street food and live music

For the first time since the festival was established in 2010, visitors can enjoy live music hosted by Newport City Radio while nibbling on treats from food vendors or having a drink at one of the local pubs. Street food stalls include: Dinky Donuts, Happy Dumpling 365 and Cardiff-based all vegan eatery, Anna Loka.

Who’s Playing?

Midday: Act Happy;

1pm: Frantastic;

2pm: Taffy was a thief;

3pm: Parcs;

4pm: Gigi;

5pm: Eurekas.

More information can be found at: https://www.newport.gov.uk/newportFoodFestival/