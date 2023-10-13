ADRIAN LEWIS, 59, of Comfrey Close, Newport was jailed for eight weeks but that sentence was suspended for 12 months after he was convicted of assaulting a police officer and resisting a constable in the execution of his duty on May 8.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £620 costs, £200 in compensation and a £154 surcharge.

LARA WHITCOMBE, 37, of Landau Close, Undy, Monmouthshire must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 67mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the M4 motorway between 26 and Junction 25a on March 19.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

CARA MOSS, 37, of Newport Road, Trethomas, Caerphilly must pay £391 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 in Rhiwderin, Newport on March 23.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

CERI SMITH, 43, of Baileys Houses, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 72mph in a 60mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 19 and 20 and the M5 motorway between Junction 15 and Junction 17 on November 26, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GARETH BUTCHER, 36, of Court Rise, Blaenavon must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road, Pontypool on March 17.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MATTHEW JONES, 41, of no fixed abode, was fined £120 after he admitted assault by beating in Newport on June 27.

He must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

MARTIN NEWELL, 51, from Penallt, near Monmouth must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A466 in Chepstow on April 5.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MIAC MARIUSZ, 45, of Heol Fawr, Penyrheol, Caerphilly must pay £340 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 in Rhiwderin, Newport on March 23.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.