The family of the young boy has also spoken out about their concern over lack of police visits, meaning that they did not know what had happened to the dog.

Little Zayan was bitten on his face while playing with another child in Monkton on Saturday, September 26. Following the attack he was taken to specialists in Morriston Hospital. It is not yet known whether he will suffer from permanent scarring.

His grandmother said that Zayan was playing with a child from the family that owned the dog in the afternoon. The other child went in for something to eat and Zayan put his head through the doorway of the property when he was then bitten by the family dog.

It is understood that the dog was not a dangerous breed.

Zayan’s mum, Leah, rang for an ambulance but ended up driving her son to Glangwili. He was then transferred to the specialist unit in Morriston.

Wendy said that the NHS had been brilliant; Zayan has had stitches in his face and he is now home after a traumatic time.

However, both Wendy and Leah are concerned at the time it had taken for police to visit Zayan and the dog owner. An officer had visited both homes on Monday, October 2, more than a week after the incident.

Leah first reported the matter on Saturday night after Zayan had been made comfortable in hospital. She then contacted them again on Monday, September 25.

She had first believed that the dog had been put down, but when she heard that this wasn’t the case, she rang the police to update them on the situation.

Leah says that a superintendent contacted her the day after the Western Telegraph first approached Dyfed-Powys Police for comment, but by now it was five days after she first reported the attack.

It took officers another three days to visit Leah and little Zayan at their home and to visit the dog owner to ascertain what had happened to the animal.

Leah said she had been told that the delay in the investigation had happened because of the working patterns of the officer who had taken the report but questions why it was not passed to another officer, especially since the incident involved facial injuries to a child.

“Surely they could have other officers deal with an incident like that,” she said. “I would have thought they would have gone straight to the house to investigate what had happened. Especially considering how brutal the attack was.

“I just wanted an investigation so we knew what was happening to the dog.”

“My son is really weary now. He won’t go out and be around dogs at all,” she said. “It’s quite concerning that nothing was done sooner.”

Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Officers attended the homes of the victim and dog owner to gather information about this incident.

The complainant has chosen not to pursue a prosecution and the dog has been removed from the property.”