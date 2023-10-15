A MAN is to go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to a series of serious sex offence allegations.
Jack Evans, 19, of Broad Mead Park, Newport is accused of five counts of rape.
He has also denied one count of causing a female 13 or over to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
Evans is due to stand trial on May 20, 2024.
The case is expected to last a week.
Evans was granted bail.
