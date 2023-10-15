Jack Evans, 19, of Broad Mead Park, Newport is accused of five counts of rape.

He has also denied one count of causing a female 13 or over to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

Evans is due to stand trial on May 20, 2024.

MORE NEWS: 106mph speeding driver escapes driving ban

The case is expected to last a week.

Evans was granted bail.