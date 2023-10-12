Liam Slade, 33, of Aberthaw Circle, Newport has been charged with causing the deaths by dangerous driving of Saado Hussein and Suad Ahmed near Bristol three months ago.

The prosecution claims the defendant is responsible for killing them whilst at the wheel of a Volkswagen vehicle between Junction 22 and Junction 21.

They died following a collision in the early hours of Monday, July 17, Bristol Magistrates’ Court heard.

The two women in their 50s and 60s were pronounced dead at the scene.

Slade is also accused of causing their deaths by driving whilst disqualified.

The defendant is further charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving to Sumaya Hudoon and Saphia Hudoon.

He is due to appear before Bristol Crown Court on November 7.