Network Rail is making six stations on its Wales and Borders route fully accessible for the first time.

Abergavenny, Cwmbran, Llanelli, Flint and Newtown stations are all set to get brand new footbridges with lifts, while Ludlow station in Herefordshire will see a lift added to its existing footbridge.

This will mean all passengers – especially those with limited mobility, carrying heavy luggage or with pushchairs – will have a step-free, accessible route to and between platforms.

Work is due to start on Monday, October 16, at Cwmbran, Llanelli and Ludlow, with Newtown, Flint and Abergavenny to follow in November and December.

Abergavenny station. Picture: Network Rail (Image: Network Rail)

Network Rail has estimated that the work will be completed by autumn 2024.

All six stations will remain open to passengers during work, however parking will be reduced at some stations as spaces will be needed to store construction materials and machinery.

The improvements are being funded by the Department for Transport as part of the UK Government’s Access for All programme.

Nick Millington, route director for Network Rail Wales and Borders, said: “We have already completed Access for All schemes at Cadoxton and Barry stations and are delighted that this funding has been made available for six more.

“Improved accessibility benefits everyone – whether that’s people with health conditions or limited mobility or people with children, heavy luggage or shopping. It also encourages more people to use public transport – that means fewer car journeys, less congestion and helps to cut carbon emissions.”

What the new bridge at Cwmbran Station will look like. Picture: Network Rail (Image: Network Rail)

Rail minister Huw Merriman said: “Passengers deserve an inclusive, accessible railway and it’s great to see these essential upgrades are getting under way thanks to funding from the UK Government’s Access for All programme.

“These improvements across Wales and Borders are testament to our ambition of ensuring everyone has equal access to our transport network.”

Network Rail’s contractor for Flint, Newtown and Llanelli will be Amco Giffen, while Centregreat will carry out the work at Ludlow, Cwmbran and Abergavenny.