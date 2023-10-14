READERS have been sharing pictures of cats with us.

Here is our latest selection of 10.

Rebecca Lucy Smith sent in this picture of her neighbour's cat having pats in her garden

Taylor-Jacob Hando shared this picture of his cat in a basket

Matthew John Morris sent in this picture of Blossom cwtching her toy

Chloe Wells sent in this picture of Gracie

Nicola Gapper sent in this picture of Poppy

Catherine Bidgood Guard shared this picture of Luna

Dawn Callaghan shared this picture of Austin showing how long he is

Linda Stemp sent in this picture of her son's Maine Coons

Daniel Edward Watts shared this picture of Penny

Roslynne Eaton sent in this picture of Pumpkin who is a regular visitor to her garden