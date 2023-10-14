READERS have been sharing pictures of cats with us.
Here is our latest selection of 10.
Rebecca Lucy Smith sent in this picture of her neighbour's cat having pats in her garden
Taylor-Jacob Hando shared this picture of his cat in a basket
Matthew John Morris sent in this picture of Blossom cwtching her toy
Chloe Wells sent in this picture of Gracie
Nicola Gapper sent in this picture of Poppy
Catherine Bidgood Guard shared this picture of Luna
Dawn Callaghan shared this picture of Austin showing how long he is
Linda Stemp sent in this picture of her son's Maine Coons
Daniel Edward Watts shared this picture of Penny
Roslynne Eaton sent in this picture of Pumpkin who is a regular visitor to her garden
