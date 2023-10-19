As the last legend from the 1970s Wales rugby team to break his silence, the late Charlie Faulkner shares stories of his life and playing career for the first time in a new book published by Y Lolfa.

Mr Faulkner was part of the legendary Pontypool Front Row alongside fellow front row props Graham Price and Bobby Windsor in the 1970s.

Co-written with award-winning writer and TV producer Greg Lewis, prior to Mr Faulkner’s death in February 2023, Charlie Faulkner: The 1 and Only will tell the true tales of his playing career.

Mr Lewis said completing the book without Mr Faulkner was a challenge.

“His family was determined that his story be told and I’d like to thank them for their support," he said.

“It’s a story of struggle and courage, often against the odds: Charlie was nearly 34 before he got a cap but he fought for it, made the iconic Number 1 jersey his own, and the rest is history.

“Hard as nails on the field, he was humble off it. But he wanted to tell his story.”

Fans will be able to discover Mr Faulkner’s background, his upbringing, and early years in rugby. The main focus will concentrate on his glory years with Pontypool, Wales and the 1977 Lions, as well as his time as a coach with Newport and Cardiff.

Mr Faulkner's legendary status may well have 'hero' added to it after he saved a baby from a terror attack in Blackwood over 30 years ago.

Among the other highlights of the book are discussions on his colleagues, his favourite players, both who played with him and against him, and his opinion on the state of the game today.

As well as his memories, the book also include tributes from several of his fellow legendary players including Sir Gareth Edwards, current Welsh Rugby Union president Gerald Davies and fellow front row props, Graham Price and Bobby Windsor.

Sir Gareth pays a special tribute to Mr Faulkner in his foreword the book.

He says: “The Pontypool pack was notorious before that special front row made it into the Welsh team. They had a no-nonsense style of play and were as hard as anything nature can produce.

“I knew I wanted Charlie, Graham Price and Bobby Windsor together in our team…their names might not have been on the scoreboard, but they were the reason that our names and the points were there. We were lifted by their efforts.

“As a scrum half, few people saw them in action up closer than myself. That’s why I know Charlie’s worth for that Wales team of the golden age.”

The book, titled Charlie Faulkner: The 1 and Only is now available to buy in bookshops and online.