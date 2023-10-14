A MAN was caught riding an electric bike by the police while he was already banned from the roads.
Marcus Hadley, 34, from Newport was stopped by officers on a Sur-Ron e-bike on the city’s Old Barn Road on August 20.
The defendant, of The Uplands, Rogerstone, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified.
He was banned from driving for three months after appearing at Newport Magistrates' Court.
MORE NEWS: Man accused of killing two women in M4 crash remanded in custody
Hadley was also fined £120 and must pay £85 costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here