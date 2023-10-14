Marcus Hadley, 34, from Newport was stopped by officers on a Sur-Ron e-bike on the city’s Old Barn Road on August 20.

The defendant, of The Uplands, Rogerstone, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified.

He was banned from driving for three months after appearing at Newport Magistrates' Court.

MORE NEWS: Man accused of killing two women in M4 crash remanded in custody

Hadley was also fined £120 and must pay £85 costs.