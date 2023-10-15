The Hollybush, located in Lower Machen, is the only pub in the village, sitting in an acre of land and surrounded by beautiful countryside.

Owned by Stars Pubs & Bars, the village pub has its own stream running through and has a standalone two-bedroom cottage.

The Hollybush is situated 3 miles from junction 28 and has a large car park.

The £600,000 refurbishment will see an outside three-level terrace area with timber steps and the inside seating area will be split over two floors.

The makeover will also include a new kitchen area, bar servery, new lighting and upgraded customer toilets.

What the outside of the pub could look like (Image: Star Pubs & Bars)

To the front of the building a ‘lovely’ courtyard will be created which will also have new furniture, new signage and lighting.

A spokesperson from Star Pubs & Bars said: “The Hollybush, Lower Machen, is the only pub in the village.

“The stunning pub is located in a picturesque setting with a stream running through the garden.

"A massive £600,000 investment is planned to create a top-quality village inn with a reputation for food which will attract locals and visitors from further afield. Inside, the seating will be split over two floors.

“Outside seating areas will include a three-level terrace and a new courtyard area. The pub also comes with a two-bedroom cottage that could provide an extra income stream.

“We’re looking for the right operator with hospitality experience to take it forward.

“Anyone interested in finding out more about taking on The Hollybush should contact Star Pubs & Bars on 08085 94 95 96 or visit our website.

The estimated yearly rent of the village pub is £68,692, the estimated minimum Ingoing costs is £97,598.