The news comes four months after Philip Schofield exited the show and weeks after it failed to secure a National Television Award for the first time in 12 years.

Holly Willoughby announced she would be stepping down from her role as a presenter in a statement which was released on Tuesday.

She said that she had made the "difficult" decision to move on from This Morning, adding: "To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much.

'She will forever be one of us.'



It's the end of an era but we want to thank Holly for the last 14 years on This Morning. #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/WPnCrY1U0i — This Morning (@thismorning) October 11, 2023

"This is a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together."

ITV reportedly in 'crisis talks' after This Morning suffers 'triple blow'





It has now been reported by the Mirror that ITV bosses are now in "crisis talks" to save the This Morning brand after the show suffered a "triple blow".

In just a short few months, the programme has lost two key presenters in Holly and Philip Schofield and missed out on an NTA for the first time in over a decade.

Following Holly Willoughby's departure, there was also anger from some of her friends about the exit.

One friend reportedly said it was completely unfair that an “intelligent, brilliant woman who is a consummate professional had been forced to give up a job she loved because of things out of her control... It’s a damning indictment of Britain today.”

However, she added that recent events had left the TV star fearing for her life and that she was "devastated" by the fallout associated.

When This Morning returned to our screens, Rochelle Humes and Craig Doyle took a moment to pay tribute to Holly.

Rochelle said: “Of course, we want to start by sending our love, best wishes, and respect to our Holly," before Craig added: “Holly made what we know would’ve been a heartbreaking decision to leave This Morning after 14 years.”