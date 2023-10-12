At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Corporate Governance and Performance scrutiny committee on Thursday, October 12, councillors looked at the draft self-assessment report on the council’s performance during the 2022/2023 financial year.

All of Wales’ 22 local authorities are required by law to produce and publish this type of report.

The 103-page document looks in detail at how the authority’s departments have performed.

They are rated from one, which is “unsatisfactory”, to six, which is “excellent.”

Overall, the council’s own evaluation seems to be somewhere just above average, as the county borough has assessed itself as “adequate” in three areas and “good” in four areas.

Cllr Tommy Smith said: “I just think this document is too big.

“We should have received a summary prior to this coming to scrutiny so that we could have scrutinised the data a bit easier.”

Interim chief executive, Damian McCann said: “It’s important as members you see the full document, but I agree in future we’ll try and ensure the summary and infographic comes at the same time.”

He added that this would be ready by the time the document is published on the Blaenau Gwent website.

Committee chairwoman, Cllr Joanne Wilkins said: “I appreciate it is a self-assessment and inward-looking.

“We do recognise this is at a point in time and that it’s retrospective.

“The summary or executive report is crucial, and we do need that.”

She pointed out that this issue had been brought up last year and it is: “disappointing not to have it this time around.”

Cllr Wilkins said: “There’s whole lot of information in here that’s really good – but finding it is not easy.”

She added that there was no “overall” judgement on how the council is performing as the information and scoring system is scattered “throughout the report.”

“There is still some work to do to make it accessible and meaningful for people,” said Cllr Wilkins.

The committee agreed that the document should go to the next full council meeting for ratification which will be on Tuesday, October 24.

The council’s own evaluation of its services

Is the Council exercising its functions effectively?

The rating is three – which is “adequate.”

Is the Council using its resources economically, efficiently and effectively?

The rating is three – which is “adequate.”

Are the governance arrangements of the council effective for securing continuous improvement?

The rating is four – which is “good.”

To maximise learning and skills for all to create a prosperous, thriving, resilient Blaenau Gwent.

The rating is four – which is “good.”

Responding to the nature and climate crisis and enable connected communities.

The rating is four – which is “good.”

Empowering and supporting communities to be safe, independent and resilient.

The rating is four – which is “good.”

An ambitious and innovative council delivering the quality services at the right time and in the right place?