Brilliantly-named Cwmbran burger van company Bare Grillz is offering a free rump steak to all customers who buy dirty fries over the next few days.

Reposting a previous Facebook post from earlier this month, the team has announced the offer will be available on Friday and Saturday between 11am and 2pm.

You do not have to sign up to get this offer - simply turn up, order dirty fries and get your free rump steak.

The burger van was founded in November 2021, offering a fast-food and burger menu.

Some of their options include the Freddy Burger – a quarter pounder cheeseburger with two rashers of bacon and two eggs - and the Grillz Meaty Roll – a quarter pounder cheeseburger with bacon rashers and two sausages.

Other typical menu items are a cooked breakfast, and a range of rolls, including sausage and bacon. Items such as hash browns, black pudding, mushrooms and chips can be added to any order as a side.

The team have also been known to create menu items for specific special occasions, such as the Rugby Day wrap, a large wrap containing bacon, melted mixed cheese, jumbo sausages, mushrooms and a hash brown. This was specifically made for match days while Wales is competing in the Rugby World Cup.

Bare Grillz burger van is located on Chapel Street in Cwmbran and is open between 8am and 2pm six days a week, excluding Sundays.