The news was announced by the Foreign Office, with the first flight set to leave Tel Aviv on Thursday.

This comes as recent reports stated that at least 100 people have travelled to Israel from the UK to join the fight against Hamas.

The Israeli Embassy stated that it was understood that those travelling were "reservists and active duty soldiers” in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

Today we are providing a UK-sponsored flight to help British nationals leave Israel.



Vulnerable British nationals will be prioritised for these flights. After this, seats will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.



In a statement, it said: "The Embassy of Israel understands that at least 100 reservists and active duty soldiers have gone back to Israel from the UK to serve in the IDF".

The Foreign Office advised that "vulnerable British nationals" would be prioritised for these flights to the UK.

It added that it was directly contacting those who are eligible.

The conflict between Hamas and Israel escalated last week when gunmen from the Gaza Strip breached the border after a major rocket barrage on towns and cities across Israel.

The rampage through much of the south of the country saw festivalgoers massacred and some Israelis kidnapped.