Dramatic photos showed a plethora of emergency service units – including two police cars a police van and an ambulance - rush to the scene of an incident on Cardiff Road.

At the time, on Friday, October 6, police confirmed they had been called to the scene of an incident at 2.50pm.

That was all the information they could give, but now, emergency services have revealed what happened, with a motorbike and a van crashing and the motorcyclist having to be conveyed to hospital.

Emergency service personnel raced to the scene (Image: Newsquest)

The crash happened on the B4237 west of Newport centre (between red lines) (Image: Google Maps)

The Welsh Ambulance Service sent two units to the scene of the incident.

It’s been confirmed by police the motorcyclist did not suffer life-threatening injuries

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision in Cardiff Road at around 2.50pm on Friday, October 6.

“Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

“The collision involved a motorbike and a van.

“The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment, his injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at approximately 2.51pm, to reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a car on Cardiff Road.

“We sent one emergency ambulance and one Cymru high acuity response unit to the scene.

“We conveyed one patient to the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran for further treatment."