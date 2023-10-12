Ryan Beirne, 29, of Lime Crescent, Newport is accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to 26-year-old Adam Mathias in the Fairwater area of Cwmbran.

The defendant is also charged with dangerous driving on Pace Road in an Audi A3 following an incident on Thursday, August 24.

Beirne denied both charges and as well as another of causing grievous bodily harm to Mr Mathias.

Judge Niclas Parry set a trial of June 10, 2024 with the case listed for five days.

The defendant was granted conditional bail.

He was represented by Byron Broadstock and the prosecution by Andrew Kendall.